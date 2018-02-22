"Facebook could implement a subscription model with no customer acquisition cost because 223 million adults in the United States already use Facebook, roughly equal to cable and satellite television. With the accelerating trend toward cord cutting, Facebook is ideally positioned to win the battle for customers who get their media services over the Internet.How to fix Facebook: Make users pay for it - The Washington Post
There’s also flexibility in rolling out this business model: For example, Facebook might allow customers to choose between its current model and subscriptions. Customers who remained on the advertising-supported service would still be subject to filter bubbles, addiction and manipulation, but growth in subscriptions would reduce the population of affected people.
Subscription services could be implemented not only in the United States but also in most of the developed world. This wouldn’t just be good for Facebook. It would be good for America and for democracy globally."
Thursday, February 22, 2018
How to fix Facebook: Make users pay for it - The Washington Post
Final paragraphs from a Roger McNamee Facebook reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)