"People with the skills to build things such systems have reaped great benefits—they’ve become the most prized of tech workers. But a new report on the downsides of progress in AI warns they need to pay more attention to the heavy moral burdens created by their work.Why Artificial Intelligence Researchers Should Be More Paranoid | WIRED
The 99-page document unspools an unpleasant and sometimes lurid laundry list of malicious uses of artificial-intelligence technology. It calls for urgent and active discussion of how AI technology could be misused. Example scenarios given include cleaning robots being repurposed to assassinate politicians, or criminals launching automated and highly personalized phishing campaigns."
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Also see Good News: A.I. Is Getting Cheaper. That’s Also Bad News. (NYT); see this page for the full report
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:20 AM
