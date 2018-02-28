"Luke Schoenfelder, chief executive of Latch, a start-up that makes a family of smart locks, said he believed that Amazon would make a more serious effort to enter the home security market and compete against companies like ADT, Comcast and Alarm.com. Mr. Schoenfelder speculated that Amazon could seek to make home security part of its Prime membership service, which today includes free and fast delivery of orders and video streaming.Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products - The New York Times
“You could imagine some kind of bundled offering with Ring’s capabilities,” he said.
ADT’s stock fell sharply after the deal became public on Tuesday afternoon. It ended the day down 4.6 percent."
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Also see Amazon acquires Ring's smart doorbell business: It's taking Nest head-on. (Engadget)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:18 AM
