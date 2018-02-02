Tbd if there's an Apple Watch app for that...
"What if your employer made you wear a wristband that tracked your every move, and that even nudged you via vibrations when it judged that you were doing something wrong?If Workers Slack Off, the Wristband Will Know. (And Amazon Has a Patent for It.) - The New York Times
What if your supervisor could identify every time you paused to scratch or fidget, and for how long you took a bathroom break?
What may sound like dystopian fiction could become a reality for Amazon warehouse workers around the world. The company has won two patents for such a wristband, though it was unclear if Amazon planned to actually manufacture the tracking device and have employees wear it."