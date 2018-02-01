"Microsoft posted its second quarter of its 2018 financial results today, reporting revenue of $28.9 billion and net income of $7.5 billion. Revenue has jumped 12 percent year-over-year during the holiday quarter, and the trend of Microsoft’s success with the cloud has continued. This time around, Azure revenue has increased by a massive 98 percent.Microsoft’s cloud bet continues to pay off in latest earnings - The Verge
Surface revenue is up just 1 percent, probably due to the only new Surface device in the quarter being the Surface Book 2 that launched in mid November. Microsoft refreshed its Surface Pro and introduced a new Surface Laptop earlier in 2017, but it’s still surprising to see these haven’t produced big gains to Surface revenue over the crucial holiday period."
Thursday, February 01, 2018
Microsoft’s cloud bet continues to pay off in latest earnings - The Verge
See Earnings Release FY18 Q2 (Microsoft) for details; also see Facebook, Microsoft Steady Tech Stocks Amid Earnings Deluge (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:46 AM
