Thursday, February 01, 2018

SpaceX Launches First Rocket Since Mysterious Satellite Loss - Bloomberg

Also see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket somehow survived a landing in the Atlantic Ocean (The Verge)
"The rocket carrying a satellite for the Luxembourg government and satellite operator SES SA took off Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The satellite -- called GovSat-1 -- deployed roughly 32 minutes after the launch.

The space industry likely watched the successful deployment closely, after the top-secret satellite launched in SpaceX’s last mission disappeared. Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has denied the Falcon 9 was at fault for the mishap, saying the rocket “did everything correctly” in the Jan. 7 mission. The chief executive of SpaceX customer Iridium Communications Inc. pinned the blame on defense company Northrop Grumman Corp., which has declined to comment."
