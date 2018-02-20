"With Mueller’s indictment, according to multiple people at the company, everyone felt that Facebook had done something right. The 35 mentions clearly showed that Facebook had fully cooperated with authorities. Many of the details in the indictment, particularly from pages 25 to 30, which include details of messages sent between private Facebook accounts, were given to Mueller by Facebook. That could have been a good story. But then Rob Goldman decided to weigh in, using a rival platform. He now has 10,500 Twitter followers, but a few fewer friends at work.Facebook Executive Rob Goldman Apologizes After Russia Tweets | WIRED
On Sunday night, Joel Kaplan, the VP of Global Public Policy at Facebook, put out a statement saying “Nothing we found contradicts the Special Counsel’s indictments. Any suggestion otherwise is wrong.” Roughly translated, that meant, “We asked Rob Goldman to throw his phone in a river.”"
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Also see On Russia, Facebook Sends a Message It Wishes It Hadn’t (NYT), which notes "More than anything, the details contained in the indictment make clear how vulnerable Facebook still is to a hostile actor."
