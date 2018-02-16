Apple Takes Over Half of Smartphone Sales for the First Time Ever - Barron's

Friday, February 16, 2018

I'll be watching for clarifications to all of the "iPhone X failure" stories from a couple weeks ago...

"For the first time ever, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone in the December quarter made over half of all the smartphone revenue in the world, with $61.4 billion out of a total market of $120.2 billion, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

That news comes as China’s local market, one of the biggest in the world for devices, experienced its first-ever year-over-year quarterly decline during the period."
