"For the first time ever, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone in the December quarter made over half of all the smartphone revenue in the world, with $61.4 billion out of a total market of $120.2 billion, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.Apple Takes Over Half of Smartphone Sales for the First Time Ever - Barron's
That news comes as China’s local market, one of the biggest in the world for devices, experienced its first-ever year-over-year quarterly decline during the period."
Friday, February 16, 2018
Apple Takes Over Half of Smartphone Sales for the First Time Ever - Barron's
I'll be watching for clarifications to all of the "iPhone X failure" stories from a couple weeks ago...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)