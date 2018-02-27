"They will, the company says, provide a “unique concierge-like healthcare experience” that is “enabled by technology”. The company already promotes its Apple Watch as a health-monitoring device capable of more than simple fitness tracking.Apple to launch 'technology enabled' healthcare service | Technology | The Guardian
The company is advertising for primary and acute care physicians, physical therapists, nurses and other positions. One job advert for a primary care physician, emphasises the need for experience of “preventing future disease” and “preventive care” with an “enthusiasm for new methods of care delivery using technology”.
Apple is also looking to hire “designers” tasked with implementing staff programmes to promote healthy behaviour and prevent disease, while data from LinkedIn shows former Stanford employees linked with the firm."
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
One way to Watch healthcare effectiveness
