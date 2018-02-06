Bitcoin price: Over $550 billion wiped off cryptocurrencies since record high (CNBC)

Coindesk indicates bitcoin dipped below $6,000 earlier today; also see Bitcoin Breaks Below $6,000 as Cryptocurrency Exodus Accelerates (Bloomberg) and As Bitcoin Bubble Loses Air, Frauds and Flaws Rise to Surface (NYT)
"Over half a trillion dollars of value has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market in just under a month, as the prices of popular digital coins plunge.Bitcoin price: Over $550 billion wiped off cryptocurrencies since record high
On January 7, the market capitalization or value of the entire cryptocurrency market hit an all-time high of $835.69 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.com, a website that takes into account the prices of over 1,000 digital coins across different exchanges. In early trade on Tuesday, the value of the cryptocurrency market had plunged to $278.53 billion, marking a more than $557.1 billion drop since the record high."