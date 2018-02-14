"With publishers eager to make money from the rising tide of consumers viewing content on mobile devices, tech companies also have introduced products designed to aggregate news and speed the loading of articles on mobile, including Apple Inc.’s Apple News app and Facebook’s Instant Articles.Google’s New AMP Stories Bring Snapchat-Like Content to Mobile Web - WSJ
Unlike those products, however, AMP stories don’t yet allow advertising to be incorporated. Google is in the process of building support for ads but didn’t disclose a time frame. Meanwhile, the lack of monetization on AMP stories threatens to slow its adoption among publishers.
Even though creating AMP stories won’t pay immediate dividends, several publishing executives expressed willingness to experiment with the format in the hopes of an eventual payoff."
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Google's New AMP Stories Bring Snapchat-Like Content to Mobile Web
In other AMPed hypertext news, see Google to debut emails that automatically update (Reuters) and Bringing the power of AMP to Gmail (Google Keyword blog)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
