"Apple Music has been adding new subscribers at a 5 percent monthly rate, whereas Spotify is growing at a slower 2 percent rate. If those rates hold steady through the coming months, Apple Music will overtake Spotify in terms of U.S. subscriber count by this summer.Apple Music to overtake Spotify in US subscribers this summer as it hits 36M globally | 9to5Mac
Furthermore, The Wall Street Journal says Apple has confirmed that it now has 36 million paying Apple Music subscribers. That number is up from the 30 million Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine had previously touted last September."
Sunday, February 04, 2018
Listen different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:48 PM
