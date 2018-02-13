"Brown said three separate times in the 50-minute conversation that publishers and businesses should feel free to leave Facebook if they feel the social network isn't working for them.Facebook says leave if social network is not 'good for your business'
"If anyone feels that this isn't the right platform for them, then they should not be on Facebook," Brown said.
The company's Head of News also insisted that "people don't come to Facebook for news," even though studies show the majority of adults in the U.S. get news on Facebook. "They come to Facebook for friends and family," she said, echoing Facebook's latest PR blitz meant to dampen criticism of News Feed."
Facebook says leave if social network is not 'good for your business' (Mashable)
