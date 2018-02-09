"While the price of Bitcoin has dropped since Christmas, the virtual currency boom has shown no signs of cooling off in the more august precincts of America’s elite universities.Cryptocurrencies Come to Campus - The New York Times
Several top schools have added or are rushing to add classes about Bitcoin and the record-keeping technology that it introduced, known as the blockchain.
Graduate-level classes this semester at Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, Duke, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Maryland, among other places, illustrate the fascination with the technology across several academic fields, and the assumption that it will outlast the current speculative price bubble."
Friday, February 09, 2018
Cryptocurrencies Come to Campus - The New York Times
Unlikely to be helpful with student loans...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:28 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)