Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Salon is using adblocking readers' CPU power to mine cryptocurrency (TNW)

Evidently not an early April Fools' joke

"It seems popular online magazine Salon is the latest company to hop onto the cryptocurrency mining bandwagon. The publication has updated its website to require users to disable their ad-blockers for the right to read articles – or alternatively, lend their CPU power to mine cryptocurrency.

Visitors are now prompted to either turn off ad-blockers altogether or select the new ‘Suppress Ads’ option to “block ads by allowing Salon to use your unused computing power.”"
Salon is using adblocking readers' CPU power to mine cryptocurrency
