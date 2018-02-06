Better than "beautiful, clean coal" economics... In other solar news, see From Oil to Solar: Saudi Arabia Plots a Shift to Renewables (NYT)
"[...] Now, Tesla and the government of South Australia have announced a stunning new project that could change how electricity is generated not only in Australia but in every country in the world. They plan to install rooftop solar system on 50,000 homes in the next 4 years and link them them together with grid storage facilities to create the largest virtual solar power plant in history.Tesla To Construct Virtual Solar Power Plant Using 50,000 Homes In South Australia | CleanTechnica
And here’s the kicker: The rooftop solar systems will be free.
The cost of the project will be recouped over time by selling the electricity generated to those who consume it. “We will use people’s homes as a way to generate energy for the South Australian grid, with participating households benefiting with significant savings in their energy bills,” says South Australia’s premier Jay Weatherill. “More renewable energy means cheaper power for all South Australians.”"