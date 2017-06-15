Later in the article: "One thing to note about the rankings is that the calendar tends to favor Samsung. The company usually releases its products earlier in the year before the Consumer Reports rankings come out, while Apple tends to wait until the fall. And as long as Samsung keeps its edge in features and design, this will continue to work to its advantage over Apple." Also see iPhone 7 & 7 Plus remain top-selling phones in U.S. as Samsung’s S8 sales disappoint (9to5Mac)
"The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus stood atop the newly released smartphone rankings by Consumer Reports on Tuesday, beating out Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7.Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus tops Consumer Reports rankings, putting pressure on next iPhone - The Washington Post
According to Consumer Reports, the Galaxy S8 Plus won the top spot in the annual ranking because of its high-quality camera, extended battery life and its long, slender appearance.
Its little sibling, the Galaxy S8, came in second. Samsung also took the top spot in the 2016 consumer rankings with its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge."