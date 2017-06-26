"But the average person would be wise to wait before buying the Echo Show.Alexa, What Happens if the Echo Has a Screen? You Get This Review - The New York Times
The device is the priciest in the Echo family — $50 more than the Echo speaker and $180 more than the Echo Dot, the miniature version of the speaker. And it remains to be seen what third-party companies do with applications designed for an always-on screen that stays put.
Until then, you could always grab a tablet you already own, put it on a stand and leave it plugged in. The results will most likely be the same."
Monday, June 26, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 4:18 PM
