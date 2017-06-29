"We don’t have details on what Musk hammered out with the city of LA. But he did tweet earlier this month about a meeting with L.A Mayor Eric Garcetti to lay the groundwork for the neccesary permits and regulatory approvals he’d need to start digging with Godot, which weighs about 1,200 tons and runs about 400 feet long. Musk said last month that the first tunnel would run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks, with later tunnels covering more of the greater LA area. Now, it looks like the LAX to Culver City route appears underway."Elon Musk's boring machine completes the first section of an LA tunnel | The Verge
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Elon Musk's boring machine completes the first section of an LA tunnel | The Verge
