"OneDrive makes it easier for you to access your files, and we are continually working to ensure you have the best OneDrive experience on every platform and every device. OneDrive already supports many iOS capabilities, including OneDrive for iMessage, the Share extension, and Apple Pencil and split-screen support on iPad. Today, Apple announced the new Files app at WWDC for iOS 11, and we are excited to announce support for the new app and its file management capabilities. OneDrive integration with the Files app will make it easier for you to access your content from any Apple device and will provide a better file management experience on iOS for your personal and work OneDrive and SharePoint sites. We will share more details when iOS 11 releases."Announcing OneDrive support for the Files app in iOS 11 - Office Blogs
Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Announcing OneDrive support for the Files app in iOS 11 - Office Blogs
Also see Box Previews the Future of Work with Apple at WWDC (Box blog) and Coming to iOS 11: Dropbox support in the new Files app (Dropbox blog); Google Drive and some other services will also be accessible from Files
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:07 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)