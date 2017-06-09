"Microsoft is retiring the Docs.com service on Friday, December 15, 2017 and we are hereby advising all users to move their existing Docs.com content to other file storage and sharing platforms as soon as possible, as Docs.com will no longer be available after this date.Important information about Docs.com end of service - Office Support
Following Microsoft’s acquisition of LinkedIn, SlideShare has joined the Microsoft family, and represents the ideal platform for publishing your Word, PowerPoint, and PDF content with its audience of 70 million professionals, and vast content library. For custom sharing, OneDrive offers additional tools, permission settings, and security to help share and protect your data and content. With the retirement of the Docs.com service, we hope to streamline our offerings in this space and provide you with a more cohesive experience."
Friday, June 09, 2017
Important information about Docs.com end of service - Office Support
Microsoft's Docs.com dies a second time; the first Docs.com, launched in 2010, was a joint Microsoft/Facebook service for using Office Online apps via a Facebook account, and Docs.com was relaunched in 2015 with Sway support and some collaboration features. Check this Wikipedia article for more details.
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)