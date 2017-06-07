Tumultuous Twitter times; also see Twitter Users Blocked by Trump Seek Reprieve, Citing First Amendment (NYT)
"A free-speech institute on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding the prolific tweeter unblock certain Twitter users on grounds the practice violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.Trump's blocking of Twitter users violates U.S. Constitution: rights institute | Reuters
Trump's @realDonaldTrump account recently blocked a number of accounts that replied to his tweets with commentary that criticized, mocked or disagreed with his actions. Twitter users are unable to see or respond to tweets from accounts that block them.
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York said in its letter that the blocking suppressed speech in a public forum protected by the Constitution."