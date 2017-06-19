"While we and others have worked for years to identify and remove content that violates our policies, the uncomfortable truth is that we, as an industry, must acknowledge that more needs to be done. Now.Four steps we’re taking today to fight online terror
We have thousands of people around the world who review and counter abuse of our platforms. Our engineers have developed technology to prevent re-uploads of known terrorist content using image-matching technology. We have invested in systems that use content-based signals to help identify new videos for removal. And we have developed partnerships with expert groups, counter-extremism agencies, and the other technology companies to help inform and strengthen our efforts.
Today, we are pledging to take four additional steps."
Monday, June 19, 2017
Four steps we’re taking today to fight online terror (Google Keyword blog)
Check the full post for details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)