"Whether it’s Facebook or Slack, today’s communication apps compete to grab your attention and maximize your time spent inside their apps. That’s how they raise VC money and bolster huge valuations (Slack is currently valued at 3.8 billion dollars).Why we’re betting against real-time team messaging – Ambition & Balance
We want Twist to do well and be profitable, but we want it to be because it truly empowers teams (including ours) to do their best work, not because it hijacks their time and attention. It’s about having a product that’s built to serve users’ needs and not the other way around.
It’s going to be a long, uphill battle. Calm, asynchronous communication isn’t the norm. It’s going to take a major shift in thinking to recognize that focus and balance are vital assets that companies need to protect in order to be successful."
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Why we’re betting against real-time team messaging – Ambition & Balance
From a post by the CEO of Twist creator Doist; also see Twist is Slack without the annoying distractions (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:48 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)