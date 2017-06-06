Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Apple Needs to Reinvent Itself. It Just Might Be Doing So. - The New York Times

Final paragraphs from a timely Apple reality check; for an overview of yesterday's Apple announcements, see These are the six big things Apple announced today (The Washington Post)

"If you follow the tech industry you know these are all hot topics that other companies are investing in heavily. Apple is still a laggard, and I wouldn’t expect it to beat Google in an A.I. contest anytime soon.

But it doesn’t need to. All Apple has to do is stay competitive — it’s got to invest just enough in the A.I.-driven future to keep its devices compelling. There’s no mistake, now, that it’s doing so."
