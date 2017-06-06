"If you follow the tech industry you know these are all hot topics that other companies are investing in heavily. Apple is still a laggard, and I wouldn’t expect it to beat Google in an A.I. contest anytime soon.Apple Needs to Reinvent Itself. It Just Might Be Doing So. - The New York Times
But it doesn’t need to. All Apple has to do is stay competitive — it’s got to invest just enough in the A.I.-driven future to keep its devices compelling. There’s no mistake, now, that it’s doing so."
Final paragraphs from a timely Apple reality check; for an overview of yesterday's Apple announcements, see These are the six big things Apple announced today (The Washington Post)
