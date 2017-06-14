"At Alphabet, the parent company of Google, voting power is even more concentrated because of a limited supply of supervoting shares belonging mostly to Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.Alphabet shareholders want more voting rights but Larry and Sergey don’t want it that way - Recode
Basically, it’s a founders’ company with the founders controlling the outcome of the vote.
One proposal this year in particular demonstrates just how much control Page and Brin have because of their special voting powers, and it’s a proposal that deals with that very issue."
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
