"The company will now allow customers to share either their 200GB or 2TB iCloud storage plans with members of their entire family. This could bring costs down for larger families, who before were paying for each member’s iCloud plan individually.Apple doubles its $10/month iCloud storage plan to 2TB, adds family sharing | TechCrunch
Family Sharing will be possible with iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, both of which will ship to the general public this fall. But you can pre-emptively opt in to the new $10/mo 2TB plan today, which is available across current devices and OS versions."
Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Or you could pay $9.99/month (or $99.99/year) for Office 365 Home, providing Office and 1TB OneDrive storage (each) for up to 5 users; conveniently, the new iOS 11 Files app will simplify working with OneDrive (and Box, Dropbox, and Google Drive)
