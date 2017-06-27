"In a few short years, Code.org has raised more than $60 million from Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Salesforce, along with individual tech executives and foundations. It has helped to persuade two dozen states to change their education policies and laws, Mr. Partovi said, while creating free introductory coding lessons, called Hour of Code, which more than 100 million students worldwide have tried.How Silicon Valley Pushed Coding Into American Classrooms - The New York Times
Along the way, Code.org has emerged as a new prototype for Silicon Valley education reform: a social-media-savvy entity that pushes for education policy changes, develops curriculums, offers online coding lessons and trains teachers — touching nearly every facet of the education supply chain."
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
How Silicon Valley Pushed Coding Into American Classrooms - The New York Times
From an extensive Code.org profile
