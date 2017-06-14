"This month marks 10 years since Apple launched the first iPhone, a device that would fundamentally transform how we interact with technology, culture, and each other. Ahead of that anniversary, Motherboard editor Brian Merchant embarked on an investigation to uncover the iPhone’s untold origin. The One Device: The secret history of the iPhone, out on June 20th, traces that journey from Kenyan mines to Chinese factories all the way to One Infinite Loop. The following excerpt has been lightly condensed and edited."The secret origin story of the iPhone - The Verge
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The secret origin story of the iPhone - The Verge
Check the source page for an extensive excerpt
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:04 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)