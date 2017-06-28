"It’s difficult to believe that Google News is 15 years old. In that time, it has been through a number of feature changes and minor redesigns. The last major redesign was in 2010, but today it’s getting another one.Google News gets a cleaner look, new features to make it 'more accessible'
The idea is to add feature and content depth but also simplify the layout and navigation. I spoke with Anand Paka, the Google News product manager. He said the redesign intends to connect users with more quality journalism and to make Google News more “accessible” to everyone and less of a power user product."
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Google News gets a cleaner look, new features to make it 'more accessible' (Search Engine Land)
Also see Redesigning Google News for everyone (Google Keyword blog) for details including "a dedicated Fact Check block"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:47 AM
