Google Fined $2.7 Billion in E.U. Antitrust Ruling - The New York Times

"Whatever the outcome, analysts expect a protracted legal battle that will continue for several years as both Google and its rivals fight to define how the search giant can offer its services to Europeans and those farther afield.
“The changes could have ramifications beyond Google Shopping, and might even impact Google’s operations in the U.S.,” a number of American companies that have filed antitrust complaints against Google said in a public letter ahead of the ruling on Tuesday. The signatories included Oracle, News Corporation and Yelp."
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Another industry record for Google -- final paragraphs:
