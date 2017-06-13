"Apple: “The most value-creating decision in the last two decades was Apple’s crazy, irrational decision to forward-integrate into something they knew nothing about, and that was retail. The pre-purchase branding is getting duller and duller. But go buy a Samsung phone in a Verizon or an AT&T store. It’s an awful, soul-crushing and confusing, uninspiring ... go to an Apple store, you just want to hang out.”Google is God, Facebook is love and Uber is ‘frat rock,’ says brand strategy expert Scott Galloway - Recode
Google: “Google is God. I think it’s replaced God for us. As societies become more wealthy, more educated, religious institutions tend to play a smaller role in their lives, yet our modern-day anxieties and questions grow. There’s an enormous spiritual void for a divine intervention ... One in five queries posed to Google have never been asked before in the history of humankind. Think of a cleric, a rabbi, a priest, a teacher, a coach that has so much credibility that one in five questions posed to that individual have never been asked before.”"
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Excerpts from a wide-ranging podcast and a preview of what promises to be an interesting book: The Four: The Hidden DNA of the Tech Giants (to be published in October)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:04 AM
