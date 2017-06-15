"Imagine returning to work after a long vacation — or even a string of back-to-back meetings — and having important information summarized for you. Think how fast you’d be able to catch up on what you’ve missed and get the context to pick up where you left off. Now with Highlights in Slack, you can do just that.Focus on the important things with Highlights in Slack
Befitting of the name, Highlights call attention to your most important messages in Slack. They are Slack’s best prediction of the information that matters to you, and are based on your interactions with people, channels, files, and apps. Highlighted messages will appear both directly within the channels you work in and collated at the top of All Unreads. Now, on to how they work."
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Focus on the important things with Highlights in Slack (Slack blog)
