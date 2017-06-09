"Amazon Prime membership is lowest among households that make less than $41,000 per year, according to a survey earlier this year by investment bank Piper Jaffray. That means Amazon has the most room to grow among lower-income consumers.Amazon needs to court Walmart shoppers because the wealthiest Americans already have Prime - Recode
Households that made more than $112,000 per year, on the other hand, are nearing saturation, with 82 percent in possession of Amazon Prime memberships, according to a survey of 5,500 U.S. teens about whether their families had Prime memberships. The insight comes from a ongoing Jaffray survey on what brands teens consume and what trends teens follow. It bases income on average household income for each teen’s zip code."
