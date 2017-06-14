"Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told staff he plans to take a leave of absence, without disclosing a return date. The company will be run by a management committee as it tries to navigate a wave of scandals.Uber CEO to Take Leave, Have Diminished Role After Scandals - Bloomberg
Upon Kalanick’s return, Uber will strip him of some duties and appoint an independent chair to limit his influence, according to an advance copy of a report prepared for the board."
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Also see One Way to Fix Uber: Think Twice Before Using It (NYT)
