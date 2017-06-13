"The Times today is rolling out a new structure of comment moderation using software from Google called Perspective, developed by the company’s incubator, Jigsaw. The tool will automatically approve some comments and help moderators wade through others more quickly.The New York Times is expanding comments with the help of Google’s AI - Recode
“What moderator really is about is about scale,” said Times community editor Bassey Etim, who oversees a core team of 14 moderators; she is project manager for the new content management system for the Times’ moderators, which uses Perspective. He said moderators won’t be replaced by the software, but that their jobs would be augmented."
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
See this Jigsaw page for some comment toxicity rating examples
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
