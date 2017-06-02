"Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg faced sharp criticism Thursday during the company’s annual shareholders meeting about how the company operates, deals with violence and handles fake news.Facebook shareholders are not happy with how it’s handling fake news - The Washington Post
Shareholders submitted five proposals critical of the company’s top-heavy structure, as well as the way Facebook curates its content. All five were heard and rejected by majority vote; Zuckerberg controls more than 50 percent of Facebook’s shareholder votes.
Arjuna Capital and Baldwin Brothers, two smaller investors, called on Facebook to publish a report examining the public policy implications of its guidelines around “fake news.”"
Friday, June 02, 2017
Facebook shareholders are not happy with how it’s handling fake news - The Washington Post
Check the full article for some Mark Zuckerberg comments on the "fake news" challenge
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)