"The Dash Wand is the latest Alexa-enabled device to come to market, following the Echo Show and Echo Look last month, devices that respectively brought a visual interface and computer vision to the Alexa experience.Amazon debuts $20 Dash Wand with Alexa inside, and tonight's it's basically free | VentureBeat | AI | by Khari Johnson
The Dash Wand is the size of a small remote control and fits in your palm. The device can scan bar codes to add items to your Amazon shopping list, and pressing the button on top lets you speak to Alexa for all the things Alexa does, from controlling voice apps to calling your mom or ordering a pizza."
Thursday, June 15, 2017
