""Democracy dies in darkness." Before introducing its infamous tagline in the wake of President Donald Trump's election, the Post worked on it for more than a year trying to make it sound a little less ... dark. But it couldn't figure out a way.Jeff Bezos' lessons from Washington Post for news industry
"We wanted a positive version of 'democracy dies in darkness,' and literally we had some of the smartest writers in the world try to invert 'democracy dies in darkness' to get a positive version of it, and we couldn't do it, so we said to hell with it."
His final advice: "When you're writing, be riveting, be right and ask people to pay. They will pay.""
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Jeff Bezos' lessons from Washington Post for news industry (CNBC)
