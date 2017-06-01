Check this page for the full 355-slide annual report; also see Mary Meeker’s 2017 internet trends report: All the slides, plus analysis (Recode)
"Meeker considers gaming the most engaging form of social media and suggests that early interactive gaming paved the way for much of the contemporary Web. She points to how notable features of gaming, including interactive storytelling, messaging and novel camera angles, have been adopted by other forms of popular media and technology. Mobile messaging apps, car companies, streaming services and sports media have all taken a page from the world of video games. Perhaps, she said, gaming has helped prime society for the development of human-computer interaction.Gaming’s cultural influence gets Mary Meeker’s attention in her new Internet report - The Washington Post
She tallies the global revenue for interactive gaming at $100 billion globally, with a 9 percent increase from 2015. When gaming is compared with other digital media, it beats out other popular platforms in terms of the amount of time users spend with it. People spend 51 minutes on average playing console games every day, edging out Facebook (50 minutes), Snapchat (30 minutes) and Instagram (21 minutes), according to her report."