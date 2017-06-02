"With Trump’s decision now final, though, many tech leaders found themselves in open war with the White House. The first rebuke came from Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, who said he would cease advising Trump on two business councils he had joined in order to aid the administration on economic issues.Apple, Facebook and Google are among the many tech giants angry with Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement - Recode
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg similarly blasted Trump’s move, writing in a note to users that it would be “bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk.” Amazon tweeted its support for the Paris agreement, as did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey — and Uber took to Medium to call the president’s decision a “disappointment.”
Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook communicated his frustrations in an email to his employees, which said the president’s decision “will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment.”"
Friday, June 02, 2017
I have yet to see a single credible and fact-based comment in support of Trump's latest travesty
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
