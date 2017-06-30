"Twitter is exploring adding a feature that would let users flag tweets that contain misleading, false or harmful information, according to two people familiar with the company's projects.Twitter is looking for ways to let users flag fake news, offensive content - The Washington Post
The feature, which is still in a prototype phase and may never be released, is part of the company’s uphill battle against rampant abuse on its platform. It could look like a tiny tab appearing in a drop-down menu alongside tweets, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release details of the effort."
Perhaps Trump's Twitter adventure may be over soon...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:27 AM
