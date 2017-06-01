"“These results demonstrate that our business remains healthy and resilient as we focus on improving our culture, management and relationship with drivers,” an Uber spokesman said in a statement. “The narrowing of our losses in the first quarter puts us on a good trajectory towards profitability.”Uber Limits Loss to $708 Million in First Quarter - The New York Times
In the latest in a string of executive departures, Uber also said Wednesday that its finance leader, Gautam Gupta, was leaving to join a start-up. Uber said it was looking for someone with experience running financial operations for a public company."
Thursday, June 01, 2017
"Limits loss" compared to losing $991M last quarter; it's all relative...
