"It's been a week with the new Pro — Microsoft's part-tablet/part-laptop hybrid machine — and I already find myself looking longingly at the Surface Laptop. It's not that the latest Surface Pro isn't a good and capable machine (it is), it's just that, well, the Laptop is much better for my needs — and, I'm sure, the needs of most users. Having a keyboard built into your machine is a lot more useful than you might think.
The convertible category is the sort of thing that looks great on paper — the idea of essentially getting two products for the price of one. But at the end day, how often do most users really switch back and forth? In this past week, I only pulled off the keyboard case once: when it came time to take the photos for this story. For the rest of my needs, there’s no reason to not just keep it in place."
Thursday, June 15, 2017
The Surface Laptop makes the new Surface Pro mostly a nonstarter | TechCrunch
Toaster-fridge twilight time?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:14 AM
