"And he has a new start-up in the works, a company that is developing surveillance technology that could be deployed on borders between countries and around military bases, according to three people familiar with the plan who asked for anonymity because it’s still confidential. They said the investment fund run by Peter Thiel, a technology adviser to Mr. Trump, planned to support the effort.Oculus Founder Plots a Comeback With a Virtual Border Wall - The New York Times
In an emailed statement, Mr. Luckey confirmed that he was working on a defense-related start-up.
“We are spending more than ever on defense technology, yet the pace of innovation has been slowing for decades,” he wrote. “We need a new kind of defense company, one that will save taxpayer dollars while creating superior technology to keep our troops and citizens safer.”"
Monday, June 05, 2017
Evidently still living in virtual reality
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
