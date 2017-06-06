Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Amazon Gave Your Notes & Highlights a New Home on the Web | The Digital Reader

Check this page if you use Kindle annotations and found the kindle.amazon.com user experience lacking

"For many years now Amazon has enabled Kindle users to manage and share their annotations via a website at Kindle.Amazon.com (just one of many ways you can curate your notes).

Now Amazon has launched a new and much-improved way for readers to access their Kindle notes and highlights"
