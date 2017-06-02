Friday, June 02, 2017

Microsoft clones Snapchat’s Stories for its reimagined Skype experience (Marketing Land)

Check this Microsoft post for more details

"Skype was first released in 2003 as a messaging and free calling tool — ahead of its time. Since then it has evolved, been acquired by Microsoft and been completely overshadowed by the rise of other messaging apps and social networks.

Today, Microsoft announced a reimagined Skype — one that looks a lot more like Snapchat.

Beyond simply implementing a version of Snapchat Stories, however, the new Skype sees itself as a search and transactional tool that will enable people to find information and things to do. Like Facebook Messenger, it also sees the integration of bots as a way to interact with brands and companies via the app"
