"Skype was first released in 2003 as a messaging and free calling tool — ahead of its time. Since then it has evolved, been acquired by Microsoft and been completely overshadowed by the rise of other messaging apps and social networks.Microsoft clones Snapchat’s Stories for its reimagined Skype experience
Today, Microsoft announced a reimagined Skype — one that looks a lot more like Snapchat.
Beyond simply implementing a version of Snapchat Stories, however, the new Skype sees itself as a search and transactional tool that will enable people to find information and things to do. Like Facebook Messenger, it also sees the integration of bots as a way to interact with brands and companies via the app"
Friday, June 02, 2017
Microsoft clones Snapchat’s Stories for its reimagined Skype experience (Marketing Land)
Check this Microsoft post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:52 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)