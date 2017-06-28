"The brains behind IBM’s Jeopardy-winning, disease-tracking, weather-mapping Watson supercomputer plan to embark on a lobbying blitz in Washington, D.C., this week, hoping to show federal lawmakers that artificial intelligence isn’t going to kill jobs — or humans.IBM is telling Congress not to fear the rise of an AI ‘overlord’ - Recode
To hear IBM tell it, much of the recent criticism around machine learning, robotics and other kinds of AI amounts to merely “fear mongering.” The company’s senior vice president for Watson, David Kenny, aims to convey that message to members of Congress beginning with a letter on Tuesday, stressing the “real disaster would be abandoning or inhibiting cognitive technology before its full potential can be realized.”"
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Based on their recent health care plan, GOP leaders probably won't be interested if IBM isn't planning to leverage Watson to kill jobs and/or people
