"Cook drew chuckles from the audience — who greeted him by waving their iPhones in the air — as he recounted his path to the top of the transformative tech company.Apple’s Tim Cook urges MIT grads to keep humanity at center of their work - The Boston Globe
“I went to grad school at Duke, looking for the answer,” he said of his search for purpose. “I tried meditation. I sought guidance in religion. I read great philosophers and authors. And in a moment of youthful indiscretion, I might even have experimented with a Windows PC.”"
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Also see Tim Cook: Technology Should Serve Humanity, Not the Other Way Around (MIT Technology Review)
