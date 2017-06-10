Saturday, June 10, 2017

Apple’s Tim Cook urges MIT grads to keep humanity at center of their work - The Boston Globe

Also see Tim Cook: Technology Should Serve Humanity, Not the Other Way Around (MIT Technology Review)

"Cook drew chuckles from the audience — who greeted him by waving their iPhones in the air — as he recounted his path to the top of the transformative tech company.

“I went to grad school at Duke, looking for the answer,” he said of his search for purpose. “I tried meditation. I sought guidance in religion. I read great philosophers and authors. And in a moment of youthful indiscretion, I might even have experimented with a Windows PC.”"
