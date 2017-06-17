"How do you respond to critics who say Apple isn’t as innovative as it once was?Apple’s Tim Cook on Donald Trump, the HomePod, and the Legacy of Steve Jobs - Bloomberg
We invest for the long term. We don’t feel an impatience to be first. It’s just not how we’re wired. Our thing is to be the best and to give the user something that really makes a difference in their lives. When you look back in time, the iPod was not the first MP3 player. The iPhone was not the first smartphone. The iPad was not the first tablet. I could go on.
If you get caught up in the shiny thing du jour, you lose sight of the biggest forest. When I think about the big things, I think about AR. We’re not the first people talking about AR. Nor was it our objective to be. We wanted something well thought out that we could integrate into the platform and unleash a lot of developers to do some really cool stuff with it. We’ve got a great initial start there. Same thing on the home speaker. We’ve been working on this multiple years. We didn’t feel an urgency to get something because somebody else had it. It’s actually not about competing, from our point of view. It’s about thinking through for the Apple user what thing will improve their lives."
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Apple’s Tim Cook on Donald Trump, the HomePod, and the Legacy of Steve Jobs - Bloomberg
From a wide-ranging interview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 3:10 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)